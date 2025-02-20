Six killed, ten injured in Khanpur bus-rickshaw crash

KHANPUR: Six people lost their lives, and ten others were injured in a tragic accident between a passenger bus and a rickshaw near Al-Fardos Hotel, Zahirpir, on the National Highway in Khanpur on Thursday.

Rescue officials reported that the accident was caused by overspeeding and dense fog, leading the bus to skid off the road after colliding with the rickshaw. All six deceased were rickshaw passengers, traveling to work in nearby sugarcane fields.

The victims, identified as Waseem, Saleem, Hashim, Afzal, Naseer, and Allah Bakhsh, were residents of Ghazipur. Their bodies, along with the injured, were transported to a local hospital for further medical attention.

In a separate incident, a driver was killed, and six passengers sustained injuries when a speeding coaster lost control on the Hazara Motorway and crashed into a wall. The vehicle, traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi, veered off course due to high speed. The injured were rushed to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra for treatment.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, particularly in foggy conditions, to prevent such fatal accidents.