Rain washes out Biker Lane paint worth Rs110m in Lahore

LAHORE: The rainfall in Lahore exposed the poor quality of the newly painted Biker Lane, washing away the expensive paint and turning the track into a slippery hazard.

According to media reports, rainwater accumulated at various points on the lane, worsening conditions for motorcyclists.

According to official sources, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) spent over Rs110 million on the paint alone, yet a light shower was enough to strip it off.

The green and orange paint, applied to mark the designated biker lanes, peeled off immediately upon contact with rainwater, raising serious concerns about the quality of materials used.

As a result, the once-promising track has transformed into a dangerously slippery lane, putting thousands of bikers at risk.

The LDA’s poor planning and substandard execution have been laid bare, as just a few hours of rain have wasted millions of rupees spent on the project.

The washed-off paint and accumulated water have forced motorcyclists back onto the main road, drastically increasing the risk of accidents.

This hazardous situation has led to rising criticism of the LDA, with citizens demanding accountability for the massive financial loss. Questions are being raised over who approved the substandard materials and whether any action will be taken against those responsible.

The incident has once again highlighted Lahore’s infrastructure failures, where multi-million rupee projects crumble at the first sign of rain.