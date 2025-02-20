Prince William Addresses Abdication Rumors Amid King Charles’ New Health Concerns

Prince William has addressed speculation surrounding King Charles’ future on the throne, dismissing abdication rumors amid his father’s ongoing health concerns. The Prince of Wales gave a lighthearted yet firm response when a young boy mistakenly referred to him as “the King” during a recent visit to Liverpool.

During a trip to the Toxteth area last month, William, 42, stopped by the Nicholas Catholic Academy, where he met students and community members. In a video shared by the academy on X, a young boy named Mohammed asked William, “Hello, are you the King?” to which he responded with a smile, “No, I’m not, no. I’m his son.” The exchange showcased William’s approachable nature as he continued chatting with the boy, asking about his day at school.

As the first in line to the British throne, Prince William will eventually succeed King Charles, either upon his abdication or passing. However, his recent remarks reinforce that Charles remains fully in power despite health concerns.

King Charles III, who ascended the throne in 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January last year. He has been undergoing treatment since, fueling speculation about the monarchy’s future.