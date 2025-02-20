Plantation: Remedy for Suffocated Pakistan in summer

It is no secret that life cannot exist without there being living creatures on the globe. One cannot deny the fact that living things are a blessing in disguise for the survival of humans on earth, especially plants, the only natural source of oxygen. No one can compensate for the natural supply of fresh oxygen despite the availability of cutting edge technology for providing oxygen. So green leaves are a blessing for humans.

Apropos, it is an important source not only for the survival of herbivores but also omnivores. Man is also a social animal and an omnivore as well. In addition, plants are pivotal in keeping the temperature at bay, acting as thermostat for land. Forests cool the land because trees draw water from the soil to their leaves, where it then evaporates. The energy needed to evaporate the water comes from sunshine and heat in the air. It is the same reason you feel colder when you get out of a pool while wet.

Forests act as significant carbon sinks, which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and produce oxygen through photosynthesis. One large tree can supply a day’s oxygen for up to four people. These also absorb rainfall and release water vapor into the atmosphere through transpiration, which helps regulate local and regional climates. But deforestation disrupts this cycle, leading to changes in rainfall patterns and an increased risk of droughts and floods. The menace of deforestation particularly in winter for the sake of corruption, by selling wood, releases millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Trees are being sold at cheap rates which contributes to environmental degradation.

A single tree in a tropical forest can cause local surface cooling equivalent to 70 kilowatt hours for every 100 liters of water used from the soil, as much cooling as two household air conditioners. However, removing trees eliminates a natural filter for particulate matter (PM), which comprises various chemicals causing lung and heart diseases.

Those countries which are active in plantation or forestation are surviving climate change better. They include Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, Singapore, Sweden, Iceland, New Zealand, Germany and the United Kingdom. Urban forests in the continental USA are estimated to produce ≈61 million metric tons of oxygen annually.

Pakistan lost an average of 41,100 hectares of forest per year. This is an average annual deforestation rate of 1.63 percent. It has negative ramification for natural products, such as biodiversity loss, soil erosion, water deficiencies, and climatic changes The forests store vast amounts of carbon. But deforestation releases approximately 5.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year back into the atmosphere

About 27,000 hectares of forests are cleared every year in Pakistan (out of which 50 percent is used for cooking and heating in households without gas.

Forests provide multiple benefits to the environment, people and animals like cool air temperature by releasing water vapours into the air. In the day trees generate oxygen and store carbon dioxide that helps to clean air. Therefore, they maintain a balance between the two in the atmosphere. Deforestation disturbs this and increases the carbon dioxide. When forested lands are cleared, the loss of tree cover disrupts this balance and it reduces the amount of oxygen produceh.

Rising urbanization in the name of so-called mega-housing schemes on installments, must be stopped. It has led to rapid deforestation everywhere in Pakistan. Such menaces of rising population and turning forests into housing schemes are no less than a safe haven for heatwave and scorching sun.

Developing countries like Pakistan will hardly survive under the extreme heat wave every year. Every day, the vibrant media breaks news of rising temperatures. According to the Global Climate Risk Index Report, Pakistan is the fifth most affected country by climate threats from 1999 to 2018.

In Pakistan, the summer is hellish as a result of the Big-No for plantation at the governance. Since its independence, the country has been combating multiple issues. After crippling economy, rampant corruption, severe drought, extreme poverty and population Bomb, finally the deadly disease of climate change has left no stone unturned to attack the country badly. It is one of the ramifications of increasing deforestation. Pakistan has around five trees per person. This is much lower than the global average of 422 trees per person. Only five percent of the country’s land is covered by forest, which is a very small number as per international requirement.

Regretfully, In Pakistan, the forestation has been given the short end of the stick by people and state like in the wake of growing urbanization. The country’s is growing rapidly on one hand and life survival is declining on the other, due to speedy replacement of forest space by luxurious housing schemes. It is time for educational institutions, hospitals and parking areas to focus on planting trees in open spaces. Without trees, there would be less oxygen available to breathe. Trees like the Douglas fir, true fir, beech, spruce and maple are among those producing the most oxygen. However, aspen and oak are halfway for oxygen production while pine trees generally release less oxygen because they have smaller leaves. The quicker a tree is growing its mass, the more CO 2 and water it will have to absorb and the more oxygen it will release. However, the longer a tree is alive and growing, the longer it will be able to keep its stored carbon and continue to release oxygen

At present the entire country is under the dark cloud of life threatening heat waves and unexpected prolonged monsoon rain. It has gone through wave after wave of extreme heat in the past few years. It has become the fate of the Pakistani nation beginning with spikes above 50°C in 2010. Furthermore, another severe heat wave struck in 2015, peaking at 49°C in Larkana, and gradually topped by 50.2°C in Nawabshah in 2018. As reported by global forest watch , From 2021 to 2023, 93 percent of tree cover loss in Sindh occurred within natural forest. The total loss within natural forest was 25 ha, equivalent to 1.78 kt of CO₂e emissions. However, from 2001 to 2023, Baluchistan lost 2 ha of tree cover, equivalent to a 0.72 percent decrease in tree cover since 2000, and 258 t of CO₂e emissions.

Research has found that climate change could make some parts of Pakistan too hot to live in by 2070. Soon the country would face heat waves in night time too like West Africa if the plantation drive does not gear up.

However, every dark cloud has a silver lining. The nation has a ray of hope in coping. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The Billion Tree Tsunami started in 2014. One billion trees were planted on 35,000 hectares of forest and barren land. The program was appreciated by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In addition, Plant for Pakistan, also known as 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, is a five-year project to plant 10 billion trees nationwide from 2018 to 2023, the Programme started in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change along with provincial Forest and Wildlife departments. It is a part of the larger Clean Green Pakistan Movement to revive Forest and Wildlife resources in Pakistan.

The incumbent government has made headway to deal with the rising heat wave caused by deforestation. The PM launched the countrywide spring plantation drive by planting a sapling with the aim of doubling the saplings planted from last year’s 240 million trees. As of 2025, The Lahore High Court has ordered penalties for those who cut, remove, or damage trees and also strictly directed authorities to plant trees in urban areas

The provincial government must work with the federal to chalk out an effective strategy to tackle the matter at the grassroots. Civil society and NGOs should work in tndem to take initiative of plantation, while the media must broadcast awareness programmes.

The malpractice of cutting trees is at its peak across the country. The family planning sector must play its role in addressing population explosion and achieving its goals in letter and spirit by providing services free.

By taking these steps, Pakistan would once again enjoy the liking weather of summer as in the halcyon days of 1990s by mitigating the climate change challenges.