Pakistani student killed in Sydney as e-bike battery explodes

SYDNEY: A 21-year-old Pakistani student, Haider Ali, died in a devastating fire in Western Sydney after his e-bike battery exploded while charging, raising fresh concerns about lithium-ion battery safety.

Ali, a delivery rider for Uber and DoorDash, was asleep in his shared apartment when the battery burst into flames in the early hours of Tuesday. Fire crews responded around 5 a.m., managing to contain the blaze, but Ali was trapped inside. Five other housemates survived.

Neighbors described hearing a loud explosion followed by thick smoke. Bruce McPherson, who lives opposite, said, “Flames were pouring out of the room, and someone outside was completely on fire.”

The Pakistan Association of Australia has urged people to avoid substandard lithium-powered e-bikes and chargers, warning that such fires are becoming increasingly common.

Ali’s friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help repatriate his body to Pakistan so his family can lay him to rest.

Fire and Rescue NSW has recorded 28 lithium battery-related fires in 2025 alone, with 323 incidents in 2024. Officials warn that lithium fires ignite instantly, spread rapidly, and emit toxic smoke, making them extremely difficult to control.

Experts are calling for stricter regulations on e-bike batteries. Dr. Hadi Haghani of the University of Melbourne stressed the need for better safety standards, licensing, and public awareness to prevent further tragedies.

Authorities are urging e-bike users to follow safe charging practices, including avoiding overnight charging and keeping batteries away from flammable materials.

Haider Ali’s death has reignited concerns over e-bike safety, with growing calls for urgent reforms to prevent future incidents.