Pakistan, Turkish special forces wrap up joint counter-terror drills in Cherat

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan-Turkiye joint military exercise Ataturk-XIII successfully concluded at Cherat on Thursday, marking the culmination of two weeks of intensive counter-terrorism drills between the special forces of both nations.

The exercise, which began on February 10, 2025, saw participation from Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and Turkiye’s Special Forces, with a total of 36 officers and soldiers from the Turkish military taking part.

The training aimed to enhance counter-terrorism capabilities, refine combat techniques, and strengthen military cooperation between the two allied nations.

The closing ceremony was attended by Commander 11 Corps as the chief guest, while Brigadier General Ahmet Asik of the Turkish Special Forces also witnessed the event. During the ceremony, the troops demonstrated their combat skills and displayed high standards of professionalism in executing complex tactical maneuvers.

According to military officials, the exercise not only provided valuable training in urban warfare, hostage rescue, and close-quarters battle tactics but also reinforced the historic military ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. The participants greatly benefited from the joint training, exchanging expertise in special operations and counter-insurgency tactics.

Pakistan and Turkiye have long-standing defense and security collaborations, and exercises like Ataturk-XIII serve to deepen bilateral military cooperation. The two countries have previously held similar joint drills, underscoring their commitment to regional security and counter-terrorism efforts.