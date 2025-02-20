Pak-China air transport partnership accelerates with Lahore airport expansion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China’s collaboration in air transport infrastructure has gained momentum with the launch of a major expansion project at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The initiative, led by the Pakistan Airports Authority and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), aims to modernize one of Pakistan’s busiest airports, easing congestion and improving passenger services.

Scheduled for completion by September 2026, the expansion will significantly enhance the airport’s capacity, including a sixfold increase in immigration counters and a threefold boost in baggage handling efficiency. Key upgrades include an increase in departure immigration counters from 10 to 64, arrival counters from 18 to 80, and security checkpoints from 4 to 8. Additionally, the number of check-in counters, customs inspection points, boarding bridges, and baggage conveyor belts will see substantial expansions.

Once operational, the upgraded terminal will accommodate over 12 million passengers annually, addressing the rising demand for air travel over the next two decades. The project is expected to create local job opportunities, enhance Pakistan’s global connectivity, and support regional economic growth.