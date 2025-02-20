Online extremism

The spread of hate speech and extremist content on social media platforms has become a pressing issue, with far-reaching consequences for our society. Digital hate, as we can call it, is not only a threat to the well-being of individuals but also to the very fabric of our society. The ease with which hate speech and extremist content can be disseminated online has created a toxic environment that can have devastating consequences. The statistics are alarming. According to a recent survey, 92% of respondents reported encountering hate speech online. Moreover, the lack of effective regulation and oversight has allowed extremist groups to exploit social media platforms, spreading their ideologies and recruiting new members.

To address this issue, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. First and foremost, the government must take concrete steps to regulate social media platforms and ensure that they are not used to spread hate and extremism. This can be achieved through the establishment of an independent regulatory body that can monitor and take action against offenders. Secondly, media outlets and journalists must work together to promote a culture of tolerance and respect, and to counter hate speech and extremism. This can be achieved through responsible reporting, fact-checking and promotion of diverse perspectives. Finally, awareness is the key to preventing the spread of digital hate and extremism. Schools, universities and community organisations must work together to promote critical thinking, media literacy and tolerance.

The government, media outlets and civil society should take an immediate action to address the issue of digital hate and extremism in Pakistan. We must work together to create a safer, more tolerant and more inclusive online environment.

RAJA SAQLAIN AHMED

ISLAMABAD