Mustafa Amir was alive when his car was set on fire, Armaghan’s confession reveals

KARACHI: In a shocking turn of events, the primary suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, Armaghan, has reportedly confessed to his involvement, shedding light on gruesome details of the crime during police interrogation.

According to sources, Armaghan admitted to physically assaulting Mustafa Amir along with his accomplices, using weapons including a folding rod. While he also confessed to firing warning shots, he claimed they did not strike the victim.

One of the most disturbing revelations was that Armaghan drove Mustafa’s car to a separate location and set it on fire while Mustafa was still alive but semi-conscious.

Authorities have recorded Armaghan’s confession on video, and his criminal background is under further investigation. He reportedly deleted crucial data from his home computers before his arrest, attempting to hinder the investigation.

Adding to the case’s complexity, forensic teams are examining DNA evidence from a woman found at Armaghan’s residence, whose identity remains unknown.

Armaghan has a well-documented criminal history, with past charges including terrorism, attempted murder, and narcotics trafficking since 2019. Before shifting to running an illegal call center, he was involved in drug smuggling.

His fraudulent operations extended to an illegal software house, which defrauded international clients of millions. Additionally, he reportedly set up digital currency accounts for money laundering.

Authorities are now awaiting forensic reports and DNA analysis to determine the exact cause of Mustafa Amir’s death—whether he succumbed to torture, gunshot wounds, or the fire.

The case remains under active investigation, with police working to piece together the final moments of Mustafa Amir’s life and identify all individuals involved in the crime.