Meghan Markle Reaches Out To Kate Middleton Amid Major Cancer Update

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle has reportedly extended a kind message to Kate Middleton, expressing her hopes for the Princess of Wales’ good health amid her cancer remission. Despite ongoing tensions between the royal sisters-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex harbors no ill will toward Kate, according to a source.

An insider told Closer magazine that Meghan, 42, is deeply affected by constant comparisons to Kate, particularly the differing media narratives surrounding them. “The fact she was slammed for helping out in the wildfire relief effort while Kate’s held up as this almost saintly figure does hurt her,” the source shared. However, despite feeling unfairly treated by the press, Meghan remains supportive of Kate’s health journey.

“She’s softened a lot towards Kate and wishes her nothing but good health after everything she’s been through,” the insider added, though they acknowledged Meghan still struggles with the contrasting public perceptions. “It’s something she’s just got to learn to live with at this point, but it still winds her up.”

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January 2024 and underwent nine months of preventive chemotherapy. She is currently in remission. Despite the shared experiences of public scrutiny and personal challenges, relations between Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan remain strained. The two couples have reportedly been distant since Harry and Meghan’s high-profile departure from royal duties and subsequent allegations against the Waleses.

