Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reunite Amid Co-Parenting Journey

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put their differences aside to support their daughter North during a major performance at the Hollywood Bowl in May, a moment captured on the Feb. 20 episode of The Kardashians. Despite their 2021 divorce, the former couple reunited backstage to encourage their 11-year-old as she prepared to sing I Just Can’t Wait to Be King from The Lion King concert event.

Kim, 44, admitted she was anxious as North took the stage, saying she nearly had a “heart attack” watching her daughter perform for a massive audience. Kanye, 47, was present in the dressing room before the show and even gave input on production elements. “Her dad has been involved, and he came to rehearsal,” Kim revealed in a confessional. When Kanye suggested a change to the graphics, she quickly agreed, acknowledging his creative instincts.

The moment highlighted how both parents prioritize their children despite past conflicts. “Kanye and I want the best for the kids,” Kim shared. “So anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.” Before stepping onto the stage, North held hands with both parents in a prayer circle, a rare glimpse into their co-parenting dynamic.

After the performance, Kanye praised his daughter, telling her she did “so good” as she admitted to praying through the song to hit her notes. Kim’s younger children, Chicago, 7, and Saint, 9, were also backstage, reinforcing the family support. Reflecting on the milestone, Kim expressed pride in North’s confidence, saying, “It’s such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all.”

Co-parenting has been a complex issue for Kim and Kanye since their split, especially as the rapper has publicly shared details about their relationship. In a previous season of The Kardashians, Kim admitted she has learned to stay silent despite Kanye’s remarks about their past. “Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post,” she said.

Kim also addressed how the public scrutiny affects their children. “Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over the media… Thanks for reminding people once again,” she said. “His actions will be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.” She added that she remains quiet because she believes her children will one day appreciate that approach.

Since finalizing the divorce, Kim has embraced life as a single mom to four children, including her youngest, Psalm, 5. A source told PEOPLE in October that she is “pretty much a single mom” as Kanye is “sadly not around very much.” While she has support, managing work and parenting remains a challenge. “She’s all about work and the kids,” the source said.