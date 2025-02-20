NATIONAL

IIC announces 2025 Fitrana and Fidya rates, urges timely payments before Eid

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Ideological Council (IIC) has announced the official Fitrana and Fidya rates for 2025, urging Muslims to fulfill their obligatory charity contributions before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chairman of the council, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, stated that the minimum Fitrana amount per person has been set at Rs220, based on the price of wheat. However, those who prefer to give according to other staple food items may do so at different rates, with Fitrana calculated at Rs1,650 for dates, Rs2,500 for raisins, and Rs5,000 for dried apricots.

He emphasized that Fitrana is a religious obligation for all Muslims, regardless of age or gender, and should be distributed before the conclusion of Ramadan to ensure that the less fortunate can also partake in Eid celebrations.

The council also provided updated Fidya rates for those unable to fast during Ramadan. For individuals making compensation for 30 days, the required amount is Rs6,600 based on wheat, Rs13,500 for barley, Rs49,500 for dates, Rs75,000 for raisins, and Rs150,000 for dried apricots.

Dr. Naeemi highlighted that the Kaffara (expiation) for deliberately breaking a fast remains either fasting for 60 consecutive days or feeding 60 underprivileged individuals with two meals each.

He further noted that individuals purchasing subsidized wheat flour through government schemes can fulfill their Fitrana and Fidya obligations by paying as little as Rs160. The IIC urged the public to fulfill these duties at the earliest to maximize their impact and ensure timely distribution to those in need.

News Desk

