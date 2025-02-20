IHC orders release of over 120 PTI workers in Nov 26 protest case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered to release over 120 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in November 26 protest case.

A divisional bench, comprising IHC’s Interim Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif – approved the bail pleas of PTI workers.

The court directed them to submit an affidavit at their respective police stations, pledging that they would not engage in similar actions in the future.

The court set bail at Rs20,000, requiring each individual to submit one surety.

Advocates – Ali Bukhari, Babar Awan, and Murtaza Tori – represented the detainees in the court.

The PTI workers were arrested in connection with protests held on November 26, 2024, which led to a government crackdown.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of decided the bail applications for 400 accused involved in cases related to the PT’s protests on November 26.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail for 250 accused across 13 cases, while rejecting the applications of 150 others.

In the case registered at the Bani Gala Police Station, 18 accused were granted bail. For Kohsar police station Case No. 1033, bail applications were denied, but in Case No. 1032, bail was approved for 43 accused, with one application rejected.

At the Shehzad Town Police Station, nine accused were granted bail. In the Noon Police Station case, bail was approved for 17 accused, while one application was rejected. In the Abpara Police Station Case No. 1022, 70 bail applications were accepted, and 25 were rejected.

The court rejected bail for 30 accused in a case registered at the I-9 Police Station. In the Margalla Police Station case, 13 accused were granted bail, while two applications were rejected. In two cases at the Secretariat Police Station, 120 bail applications were denied, and 10 were approved.