Govt employees march to Parliament House, demand financial relief

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of government employees from across Pakistan have gathered outside Parliament House in Islamabad, staging a massive sit-in protest to demand salary increases, pension protection, and an end to the privatization of government institutions.

The demonstration, organized by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), follows failed negotiations between employee representatives and government officials.

Protesters, including workers from federal ministries, divisions, and institutions, as well as employees from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, are calling for immediate action to address their financial hardships.

The protestors argue that while government officials and parliamentarians have received massive pay hikes—some exceeding 1,000 percent—public sector workers continue to struggle with stagnant wages amid rising inflation.

The employees have blocked key roads around Pak Secretariat and vow to continue their sit-in until their demands are met.

Leaders of AGEGA have emphasized that their demonstration will remain peaceful, with plans to march from Islamabad’s Blue Area to Parliament House. With tensions escalating, the government faces increasing pressure to address the demands of its workforce before the protest grows further.