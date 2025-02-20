George Clooney Gives Major Update On His Twins Amid Amal Clooney’s New Role

George Clooney is making a major move to New York City with his family as he prepares for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. The veteran actor, 63, and his wife Amal Clooney, 47, have relocated from their home in Provence, France, bringing their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, along for the experience.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Clooney revealed that his children are loving the transition. “They love New York!” he said, adding that his wife, who studied at NYU, is also enjoying being back. When asked about the twins’ adjustment, Clooney joked, “They did not go to NYU. They’re smart kids, but not quite…” He emphasized that the family is “having a really fun time” in the city.

The move aligns with Clooney’s Broadway commitment, where he will star in the play at the Winter Garden Theatre until June 8. The production is based on the acclaimed 2005 film he co-wrote, directed, and starred in, which follows CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow’s battle against Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist campaign in the 1950s. Discussing the play’s themes, Clooney said, “Journalism is always challenged. Power doesn’t like journalism. Never has.”

Performing eight shows a week, Clooney admitted he is both excited and nervous about stepping back into live theatre after 40 years. “It’s scary,” he said. “But it’s not such a bad thing being 63 and doing something where you don’t feel both feet are firmly on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Amal Clooney recently announced a major career milestone of her own, joining Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government as a visiting professor of practice in international law. “I am honored to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to advancing access to justice worldwide.

The couple also owns a home in the UK, just 45 minutes from Oxford, making it a convenient base for Amal’s new role.