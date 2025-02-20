Opinion

Fair farming

Agriculture sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, as it makes a significant 24% contribution to the country’s GDP. But Pakistani farmers are facing huge challenges. They don’t have proper irrigation system, quality seeds and fertilisers, sophisticated technology, etc. They are also subjected to middlemen exploitation. Moreover, a lack of clear land rights and disputes with tenants and landlords exacerbates the situation. All that not only affects the livelihood of farmers but also hinders productivity.

The Government of Pakistan should take urgent steps to address these issues. The relevant authorities should provide farmers with cutting-edge technology, HYVS (High Yielding Variety Seeds), advanced irrigation infrastructure, land entitlement, etc. They should also offer farmers fair prices so that they can relish the success of their endeavours. These measures will help increase agricultural output, enhance exports and add to the revenues, leading to a prosperous, harmonious and flourishing Pakistan.

SHERMEEN HASHMI

ISLAMABAD

China’s commerce ministry urges U.S. to stop wielding tariffs as coercive tool
