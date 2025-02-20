Eight killed in coach-trailer collision; two shot dead

SWAT: At least eight persons – four of them members of the same family, including a couple, were killed and more than seven others injured on Thursday when a Swat-bound passenger buscollided with a trailer.

The ill-fated coach met the accident on motorway near Punjab’s Khanewal area. According to the bereaved families and the transport company’s officials, the Swat-bound bus had left Karachi on Wednesday morning and it collided with a trailer on the motorway near Khanewal.

As a result, the family members of Zara War Khan, including his wife and two children, residents of Dangram Swat, a woman from Dewlai and an elderly man, as well as the two cleaners of the vehicle, Numan and Jahan Sher, from Dangram area of Swat, died on the spot. Seven other passengers sustained multiple injuries.

According to rescue sources, the bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. “After identification, the bodies have been sent to their native areas,” the rescue officials and police confirmed.

Two shot dead in drive-by incident

Meanwhile, two persons were shot dead when unidentified assailants fired multiple gunshots on them on Nal Road in Tehsil Matta of Swat district.

According to DSP Matta Circle Bakht Zada Khan, the incident took place when the unidentified assailants, riding a car, opened fire on people working in a plant nursery on Nal Road here.

As a result, two persons – Shabbir, son of Said Ahmed Khan and Shaukat, son of Abdul Ghaffar, residents of Baidra, died on the spot.

The dead bodies have been immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Matta.

The reason for the murder could not be known immediately, however, the police have registered a case and launched further investigation.