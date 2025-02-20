CM Maryam greenlights new sewage & drainage system under ‘PDP’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday approved a mega plan for sewage and drainage system in major cities of the province.

Under the plan, for the first time in the history of Punjab, new sewage and drainage system will be introduced in all major cities.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting in which a detailed briefing was given on the ‘Punjab Development Program’ (PDP) and approval was also accorded to implement it.

Under the ‘PDP’, sewage, water drainage, immediate drainage of rainwater, paving of streets and other necessary development works will be carried out in 189 cities with a population of more than one lakh.

The Punjab CM immediately sought a plan for 189 cities with a population of more than one lakh under the ‘PDP’. It was informed in the meeting that sewage bypasses will be built to improve the sewage system and disposal stations will also be established. Water storage tanks will also be built for immediate drainage of rainwater. The water stored in the water storage tanks can be used for irrigation and other purposes.

In the meeting, direction was issued to address the complaints of sewage line mixing with clean water, besides, a clean drinking water line will be laid parallel at an appropriate distance. It was apprised in the meeting that 30 km of roads will be constructed and renovated in each provincial constituency.

The CM directed to undertake immediate steps for the implementation of ‘PDP’. The proposal to build a model village was also reviewed in the meeting. The projects under ‘WATSN’ were also discussed and ongoing projects of Punjab Inclusive Cities Programme (PICP) were reviewed.

The CM said in the meeting, “150 million people of the province will benefit from the Suthra Punjab program. Due to dearth of an effective sewage system, every city is facing numerous problems. By establishing a durable and safe sewage system, roads will be protected from breakdowns.”

Message of CM on World Day of Social Justice

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in her message on the World Day of Social Justice said, “The foundation of every civilized society is based on social justice and equality. The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) set the best example of social justice during the Prophetic era. All stakeholders must work together to ensure social justice.”

She added, “Social and societal problems are arising owing to growing gap between the rich and the poor. The worst economic disparity must now be transformed into an unprecedented equality. A policy must be devised to include the deprived classes in the national mainstream.”

CM Punjab said, “The access of common man to health, education and other social needs depicts true social justice system based on equality. The time has come for development for all and sundry in Punjab.”