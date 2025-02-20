China’s commerce ministry urges U.S. to stop wielding tariffs as coercive tool

BEIJING: The United States should refrain from wielding the big stick of tariffs and using them as a coercive tool, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about the U.S.’s recent announcement that it will impose “reciprocal tariffs” on its trading partners. “China is deeply concerned about the move,” He said.

The spokesperson noted that international trade is based on each country’s resource endowments and comparative advantages, and aims to promote global economic growth and enhance the welfare of people worldwide.

The U.S.-proposed “reciprocal tariffs” violate World Trade Organization rules and disregard the balance of interests established through nearly 80 years of multilateral trade negotiations. The U.S. approach also ignores the significant benefits of international trade that the country has long enjoyed, exemplifying unilateralism and protectionism, he said.

It will severely damage the multilateral trading system, which relies on principles such as the most-favored-nation principle, and will disrupt global supply chains, he said.

It will also introduce tremendous uncertainty to normal international economic and trade activities, the spokesperson said, stressing that many countries have explicitly voiced opposition to the U.S. approach.

“A trade war offers no way out and produces no winners,” he said. “The United States should correct its erroneous practices and work with all countries to find solutions through equal consultation.”