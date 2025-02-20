Arab states unite in Riyadh to counter Trump’s proposal, shape Gaza’s future

Riyadh: Senior officials from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are set to meet in Riyadh today to formulate a counterproposal to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s contentious suggestion of relocating two million Gazans to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

The meeting holds significant weight as Arab nations seek a unified approach to safeguard Palestinian rights and prevent any forced displacement.

The discussions in Riyadh will set the stage for a larger Arab League gathering in Cairo on March 4, where a formal plan for Gaza’s future will be presented.

Trump’s proposal has drawn widespread condemnation, with Arab states standing in rare unity against the idea. For Palestinians, it revives painful memories of the 1948 Nakba, when hundreds of thousands were displaced during the establishment of Israel. In response, Arab leaders have reiterated their firm stance against any forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza.

As part of the discussions, Egypt is reportedly developing a three-phase reconstruction plan for Gaza. The first phase involves clearing debris and relocating affected residents to safe zones. The second phase will focus on restoring essential infrastructure, including utilities, roads, and public services. The final phase will encompass urban planning, housing projects, and broader social development initiatives.

One of the major challenges facing this plan is securing financial commitments. While Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have expressed willingness to contribute, they are seeking assurances regarding Hamas’ role in Gaza’s administration.

The proposed governance model suggests a Palestinian-led administration without allegiance to any single faction, alongside a joint security framework involving Palestinian Authority forces, Egyptian troops, and broader Arab security forces.

However, differences remain among Arab nations. Egypt and Saudi Arabia are pushing for the Palestinian Authority to assume control, while Qatar insists that the people of Gaza should determine their own governance structure. Despite these disagreements, today’s meeting aims to establish a comprehensive strategy that firmly rejects forced displacement and prioritizes Palestinian self-determination.

As Arab leaders deliberate in Riyadh, the outcome of these discussions will be closely watched, shaping the region’s stance on Gaza’s reconstruction and future governance. The unified plan to be presented at the upcoming Arab League summit is expected to challenge external proposals and reinforce Palestinian sovereignty in the region.