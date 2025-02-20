Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Likely To Follow In Parents’ Footsteps

Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is carving her own path in the arts, impressing the dance world with her remarkable talent. The 18-year-old has been dedicated to dance for years, with her skills recently highlighted by her choreographer, Keelan Carter.

Shiloh was spotted heading to a dance class at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles this week, appearing thrilled to continue honing her craft, as reported by Hello!. Last year, Carter praised her exceptional abilities in an interview with Daily Mail, emphasizing her strong work ethic. “Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,” he said.

Despite her Hollywood lineage, Shiloh remains focused on her passion rather than leveraging her famous last name. “She never uses her celebrity status to her advantage,” Carter noted, adding that he initially had no idea who she was. He urged people to see her talent beyond her family background, saying, “Believe me, it is worth it.”

Angelina Jolie has previously mentioned that her children, especially Shiloh, prefer to stay out of the spotlight. “They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” the actress shared. Still, Carter occasionally features Shiloh in dance videos on Instagram, treating her as he would any other dedicated dancer in his sessions.

The past few months have been significant for the Jolie-Pitt family. Angelina and Brad’s lengthy divorce battle finally concluded in December after eight years. Meanwhile, some of their children, including Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zahara, have reportedly dropped “Pitt” from their name in certain contexts.