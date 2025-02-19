Tom Brady Surprises Son Benjamin with Diamond-Covered Watch Before Super Bowl Appearance

Retired NFL star Tom Brady made Super Bowl weekend extra special for his 15-year-old son, Benjamin, gifting him a diamond-encrusted watch in a heartwarming father-son moment.

In a newly released video diary capturing Brady’s preparations for his announcing debut at the 2025 Super Bowl, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a clip of himself surprising Benjamin with the luxury timepiece.

“Close your eyes and put your wrist out. Don’t look,” Brady told his son, who followed instructions before reacting with excitement. “Woah! Yo!” Benjamin exclaimed as his friend chimed in, “Benny’s iced out.”

Brady, 46, also took time to FaceTime his eldest son, Jack, 17, from New Orleans, where the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory. During their conversation, he teased Jack about supporting the Boston Celtics, who had suffered a loss the night before.

Brady, known for his close relationship with his children, shares Benjamin and 12-year-old daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares Jack with his former partner, actress Bridget Moynahan.

The retired quarterback has never shied away from expressing his love for his kids. In December 2024, he celebrated Benjamin’s 15th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling him “a student, artist, athlete, musician, and teammate,” and praising him as “the best brother and son anyone could ask for.”

Earlier this month, on Valentine’s Day, Brady shared a skiing selfie with daughter Vivian on Instagram Stories, captioning it, “My forever Valentine.”

Meanwhile, Bündchen recently welcomed her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, marking a new chapter in her life after her divorce from Brady in 2022.