Taylor Swift Distances Herself from Blake Lively As She Feels ‘Used’ In Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Taylor Swift is reportedly taking a step back from her friendship with Blake Lively after being dragged into the legal battle between Lively and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. According to Page Six, Swift, 35, “is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

An insider claimed the pop superstar “needs space” from Lively, 37, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 48, adding, “Taylor has always been a loyal friend but doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this ordeal.”

Swift’s name surfaced in Baldoni’s countersuit, which referenced a meeting at Lively’s New York penthouse, where two “influential and wealthy celebrities” allegedly pressured him to accept Lively’s proposed script changes. Baldoni later texted Lively, “I really love what you did… (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”

The Bad Blood singer is reportedly unhappy with being linked to the dispute, especially after Lively’s alleged texts referring to her “dragons” surfaced.

Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance at SNL’s 50th anniversary special amid the controversy. While some Hollywood insiders felt they “should have sat this one out,” another source told Page Six that the couple has “no regrets” about attending.

Swift, who has shared a close bond with Lively since 2015, has yet to publicly comment on the situation. However, sources suggest she is keeping her distance as she navigates the fallout from the legal battle.