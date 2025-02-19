Shiloh Jolie-Pitt All Smiles As She Is Spotted in LA Weeks After Parents’ Painful Divorce

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen in high spirits while attending a dance class at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. The outing comes just weeks after her parents’ lengthy divorce battle was officially settled.

Dressed casually in baggy light-wash jeans and a black hoodie featuring a Scarface print, Shiloh appeared excited as she carried her bag and headed into the studio. Her passion for dance has been well-documented, with her longtime choreographer Keelan Carter describing her as “an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work.”

Despite her Hollywood lineage, Shiloh has remained humble. “She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage,” Carter told the Daily Mail, adding that he was unaware of her famous background when they first met.

While Shiloh’s relationship with Brad Pitt remains reportedly complicated, the actor has publicly praised her talent. In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he called her dance moves “very beautiful” and admitted, “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has consistently encouraged her children to follow their passions. “Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth,” she told Reuters.

As she continues her journey in dance, Shiloh remains focused on her craft, gaining recognition for her skills without relying on her family’s fame.