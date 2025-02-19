Red Cross calls for private, dignified handover of captives’ bodies

GAZA/CAIRO: The International Committee of the Red Cross has asked for privacy and dignity ahead of the expected release of the bodies of abductees from Gaza as Hamas is scheduled to hand over hostage bodies on Thursday.

“We must be clear: any degrading treatment during release operations is unacceptable,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Thursday would be a “heartbreaking day” for Israel as it receives the bodies of four hostages set to be handed over by Hamas as part of the ongoing Gaza truce deal, AFP reports.

“Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel — a heartbreaking day, a day of grief. We are bringing home four of our beloved hostages — fallen heroes,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Muslim rights group sues US government over ‘genocide in Gaza’

Meanwhile, Lawsuits against the US government for its support of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza are being carried over to the Trump administration, a human rights group says, Al Jazeera reports.

Despite several US State Department officials documenting Israel’s “acts of genocide” in Gaza, the administration of former US President Joe Biden disregarded these reports, leading to legal action against the former administration by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Nihad Awad, CAIR’s executive director, said President Biden and his administration were fully aware of Israel’s disregard for international law during the conflict.

Awad said lawsuits filed on behalf of Palestinian-American families who lost loved ones in the fighting — carried out with US weapons — are now proceeding under the new administration.

President Biden and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken covered up and dismissed US reports outlining Israel’s criminal conduct, Awad alleged.