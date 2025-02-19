Queen Camilla Hosts Star-Studded Buckingham Palace Reception for National Theatre

Queen Camilla welcomed some of Britain’s biggest entertainment stars to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, February 18, as she hosted a reception for the National Theatre, of which she is a patron.

The event brought together Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, We Live in Time star Andrew Garfield, former Late Late Show host James Corden, and Downton Abbey star Jim Carter alongside his wife Imelda Staunton, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Also in attendance was Lesley Manville, who played Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.

During the evening, Camilla received a surprise performance from The Importance of Being Earnest. Actress Sharon D. Clarke, in character as Lady Bracknell, invited the Queen to take her seat for a scene featuring Doctor Who and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as Algernon and Hugh Skinner as Jack Worthing.

Camilla, a longtime fan of the play, laughed as the scene concluded with the line, “Shall we go to the Palace?” followed by Jack’s reply, “No, I can’t abide the Palace.” Afterward, she complimented Clarke’s stage presence and admired her elaborate costume jewelry, joking, “I feel I could borrow a few for a State Dinner. That’s a very big diamond.”

The Queen has been patron of the National Theatre since 2022, a role previously held by Meghan Markle from 2019 to 2021 before she stepped back from royal duties. Sir Damon Buffini, the theatre’s chairman, expressed gratitude for Camilla’s support, saying, “It’s absolutely fantastic that you’re our patron. We are, after all, the Royal National Theatre.”

Camilla, who appeared to enjoy the lively event, was seen mingling with guests and sharing lighthearted conversations before departing, telling attendees, “That was a very lovely occasion.”