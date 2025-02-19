PTI’s Punjab conventions on cards as Ayub announces ‘movement’ after Ramazan

Conventions plan includes: Feb 20 Convention in Central Punjab, Feb 21 in South Punjab, Feb 22 in North Punjab and Feb 23 in West Punjab

PESHAWAR: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub on Tuesday announced a full-fledged campaign after Ramazan, focusing on pressing political issues while party’s Punjab chapter also set to organize province-wide convention to activate workers.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, Ayub highlighted the growing public concerns, pointing out that opposition parties across the country have united with a common goal of abolishing the controversial 26th Amendment once they come to power.

Ayub expressed his discontent with the current political situation in Pakistan, citing that the voting process in the assembly had been halted the previous day.

He also claimed that the economic crisis is forcing citizens to sell their land and leave the country, with many young people opting to pay millions of rupees for going abroad.

He further noted that purchasing power in Pakistan is dwindling, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has had discussions with the judiciary. “There is no rule of law in Pakistan. There is no contact with the government. The people are suffering,” he said.

The PTI leader also raised concerns over the treatment of his party’s workers and leaders, alleging that numerous fake cases have been registered against them. “We are trying to release all political prisoners,” Ayub emphasized.

In a related development, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended Omar Ayub’s interim bail in the May 9 cases until March 14. The court summoned Ayub for the next hearing, and during the session, Ayub’s lawyer, Rana Mudassar Advocate, filed a petition for exemption from attendance, citing Ayub’s prior engagement in a case at the Peshawar High Court. The court granted the exemption for one day.

Additionally, PTI’s chairman, Barrister Gohar, criticized the current government for undermining parliament, referring to a ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly which prevented PTI members from speaking on the issue.

PTI announces series of conventions across Punjab

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter has decided to activate its workers across Punjab.

According to PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza, the party will launch a series of conventions and protest campaigns across the province.

The PTI Punjab plan includes: February 20 Convention in Central Punjab, February 21 Convention in South Punjab, February 22 Convention in North Punjab, February 23 Convention in West Punjab.

As per the announcement, PTI will also initiate a protest movement against inflation, police brutality, and public grievances.

Alia Hamza has directed regional headquarters to gear up for mass political activities.