Princess Kate’s Only Shared Photo from Mustique Holiday Revealed

By Abidoon Nadeem

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made numerous visits to the Caribbean island of Mustique over the years, but they have only ever released one official photograph from their trips.

William and Kate, who have been frequenting the exclusive island since before their 2011 wedding, enjoy Mustique’s strict no-fly zone, which ensures complete privacy for guests. Unlike their official royal tours, they have kept most of their Mustique vacations private.

The only shared image from their time on the island was from their 2019 trip, which coincided with Prince George’s sixth birthday. The photo, taken by Kate, showed George dressed in a green polo shirt and striped shorts, standing against a backdrop of lush greenery and a sandy beach.

While Mustique has been a longtime favorite, the Wales family shifted to more local vacations in recent years, including staycations on the Isles of Scilly and a visit to Jordan, where Kate lived briefly during her childhood.

Now gradually returning to public duties following her cancer recovery, the Princess of Wales continues to balance royal responsibilities with family time, keeping much of their personal life private.

