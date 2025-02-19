Princess Kate Middleton’s Adventurous Side Revealed In Video Released By Kensington Palace

Princess Kate has once again showcased her love for diving during a family holiday in Mustique, where she was spotted exploring the crystal-clear Caribbean waters in a wetsuit.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, flew to Saint Lucia via British Airways before taking a private flight to the exclusive island of Mustique. The secluded getaway, part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is a longtime favorite of the royal family.

As an experienced diver, Kate was seen wearing a black ‘shortie’ wetsuit with cropped sleeves and shorts, along with matching flippers. Her long hair was secured in a low ponytail to prevent tangling with her snorkel and mask. The Princess, who became a qualified diver in 2015, is certified to dive up to 30 meters, having completed her PADI Advanced Open Water Diver qualification.

Mustique is known for its breathtaking marine biodiversity, attracting proficient divers with its sloping reefs and coral expanses. The couple previously showcased their passion for ocean conservation in 2021 when they released a video of themselves snorkeling with Earthshot Prize winner Coral Vita in the Bahamas.

Prince William, an experienced diver himself, took over as President of the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) from his father, King Charles III, in 2014. He has previously embarked on deep-sea dives in Mustique, even searching for sharks.

The Wales family, often joined by Kate’s parents, the Middletons, frequently visits the Caribbean island for their holidays, combining relaxation with their shared enthusiasm for marine exploration.