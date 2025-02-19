Prince Harry Sends Offensive Message to King Charles with Parenting Decisions for Archie

Prince Harry is reportedly making deliberate choices in raising his son, Prince Archie, to distance him from what he perceives as King Charles’ “coldness” during his own upbringing.

According to Radar Online, Harry is determined to avoid repeating what he sees as his father’s parenting mistakes and instead focuses on fostering a strong, hands-on relationship with his son.

An insider revealed, “His bond with Archie is incredible, and for all the criticism he gets, Harry’s always been a devoted dad.”

The report highlights Harry’s adventurous parenting style, emphasizing that he enjoys taking Archie on “father-son adventures” such as surfing, biking, and swimming. In 2025, the Duke of Sussex reportedly plans to introduce Archie to go-kart racing and even off-roading in the desert.

The source further claimed that “It’s often adrenaline-pumping, boys’ fun, but his confidence to step out on his own comes from Archie.”

Harry has been open about his difficult childhood and has expressed his commitment to raising his children differently, ensuring they experience warmth and a close parental bond. The report suggests that these choices may also be a subtle message to King Charles, highlighting Harry’s intent to provide Archie with a different experience from his own royal upbringing.