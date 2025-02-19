PM meets CJP, requests expeditious disposal of tax matters on merit

Assures CJP of expediting effective measures with regard to missing persons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday discussed with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi key issues related to the country’s judicial system, especial the swift disposal of tax-related cases pending since long in different courts of the country.

PM Shehbaz met Justice Yahya Afridi at the Chief Justice House and informed him about tax-related cases which had been pending for adjudication since long.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz congratulated the CJP on assuming his responsibilities and also expressed good wishes for him. He also appreciated CJP Yahya Afridi’s initiative to consult stakeholders for timely justice dispensation.

The prime minister lauded the CJP for undertaking visits to the far-flung areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and interior Sindh and his consultations with all the stakeholders for the provision of effective and speedy justice, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Registrar Supreme Court Muhammad Saleem Khan and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Tanzeela Sabahat.

During the meeting, the country’s economic situation and the economic and security challenges also came under discussion.

The CJP sought proposals for bringing further reforms in the justice system and welcomed the prime minister’s discussion over the subject.

The prime minister assured the CJP about expediting the effective measures with regard to missing persons.