Pierce Brosnan’s Son Paris Celebrates Major Milestone with Girlfriend

Paris Brosnan, the 23-year-old son of Pierce Brosnan, celebrated a major life update with the opening night of his art exhibition “Rhythm and Reveries” at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

The young artist, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, was joined by his famous parents, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, as well as his girlfriend, model Alex Lee-Aillon. Paris, dressed in a pale yellow denim jacket layered over a simple white t-shirt and paired with dark slouchy jeans and matching yellow Converse sneakers, looked stylish and relaxed as he posed in front of his colorful artwork.

Alex, who is signed with the prestigious Wilhelmina agency, complemented Paris with her elegant gray ribbed dress and chunky black heels. The couple shared a sweet moment during the event, with Paris kissing Alex on the cheek while she smiled at the camera.

Keely Shaye Smith shared the adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating Paris’ artistic achievement. “Congratulations @paris.brosnan on your magnificent new artwork,” she wrote. Alex also shared her pride for her boyfriend on Instagram Story, posting a photo of Paris crouched in front of his painting with the caption, “Proud of you!”

Paris, who has been gaining attention in the fashion world, has spoken about the challenges of being a “nepo baby” in Hollywood, acknowledging the conversations surrounding it while expressing gratitude for the opportunities he’s had.

His art, largely focusing on abstract color patterns and mosaics, draws influences from his father’s work. Paris also made waves at Miami’s Art Basel Week in December, where he hosted a live painting workshop that incorporated his own BMW E30 car into the piece.