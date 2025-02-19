Pakistan urges UN action as parliament demands plebiscite in Jammu, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament has passed a resolution calling on India to conduct a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming what it describes as the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The resolution, presented by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam, reiterates Pakistan’s “unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support” for Kashmiris. It strongly condemns India’s revocation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in August 2019, and alleges ongoing human rights violations in the region.

The document also criticizes recent statements from India’s political and military leadership regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, calling them “provocative” and a threat to regional stability.

Speaking in parliament, Minister Muqam emphasized the need for international intervention, urging the United Nations to ensure the implementation of Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that peace in South Asia remains unattainable without a resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

The passage of this resolution comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, with both nations frequently at odds over Kashmir. While Pakistan continues to push for international involvement, India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has rejected third-party mediation.

Despite repeated calls from Pakistan, there has been no indication from New Delhi that it will consider holding a plebiscite. Meanwhile, Islamabad insists that it will continue advocating for Kashmir on the global stage.

Tensions in the disputed region have remained high since August 2019, when the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special autonomy. The move was met with strong opposition from Pakistan, which considers it a violation of UN resolutions and a unilateral attempt to change Kashmir’s status.

Following the revocation, India imposed a months-long lockdown in Kashmir, with internet blackouts, curfews, and mass detentions of political leaders and activists. Although some restrictions were later eased, concerns over human rights abuses have persisted.

In recent months, reports of crackdowns on dissent, restrictions on media, and demographic changes have continued to fuel tensions. India has introduced new residency laws that allow non-Kashmiris to settle in the region, a move critics say is aimed at altering the Muslim-majority demographic of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has consistently raised the issue at international forums, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).