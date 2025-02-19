Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles Home Robbed on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home was burglarized on Valentine’s Day, with intruders breaking in while the couple was away, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about the break-in around 8 p.m. on February 14, after burglars allegedly smashed a glass door or window to gain entry before ransacking the home. The suspects fled when a household staff member unexpectedly entered the property, scaring them off, per TMZ.

Kidman and Urban, both 57, were reportedly in Las Vegas at the time, where Urban was performing his residency at Fontainebleau. The singer later shared photos from the night, including a Valentine’s Day tribute to Kidman on Instagram.

Authorities have not confirmed if any suspects have been arrested or what items were stolen. Sources told ABC News that the home was likely targeted for its size and location rather than the couple’s celebrity status.

This burglary follows a recent string of high-profile home invasions, including those of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow. Federal prosecutors have charged seven Chilean men in connection with a South American theft ring, believed to be responsible for millions in stolen valuables.

