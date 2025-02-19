Meghan Markle Follows First Instagram Account

Meghan Markle has made a significant move on Instagram by following just one account—her newly rebranded lifestyle brand, As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex, who previously followed no one, updated her social media presence following the announcement of her brand’s name change from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever due to trademark issues.

In a video shared on Instagram, Meghan, 42, addressed her followers, saying, “Cat’s out of the bag… I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long.” She revealed that both her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her business launch are happening in just two weeks.

Explaining the name change, she shared, “Last year, I thought, you know, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name—it’s my neighborhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara—but it limited me.” Meghan also confirmed that Netflix is not just producing her series but has partnered with her on the business venture, which is expected to feature high-end home and lifestyle products.

The new As Ever logo features a palm tree and two hummingbirds, a possible tribute to Prince Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In his memoir Spare, Harry recounted a story about a hummingbird visiting their home shortly after the Queen’s funeral, referring to it as a spiritual sign.

Meghan teased the brand’s offerings, stating, “Of course, there will be fruit preserves—I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I just love and use in my home, and now it’s time to share them with you.”

With her business transformation and Netflix partnership, As Ever is set to redefine Meghan’s role in the luxury lifestyle market.