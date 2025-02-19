Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Copying ‘As Ever’ Logo Amid ‘Cringeworthy’ Rebranding

Meghan Markle’s latest rebranding effort has sparked controversy, with critics accusing her of copying the Coat of Arms of Porreres, a municipality in Majorca, Spain. The Duchess of Sussex unveiled her new venture, As Ever, but eagle-eyed social media users quickly pointed out striking similarities between its logo and the Spanish emblem, both featuring a palm tree and two birds.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told The Sun that the resemblance could lead to legal troubles. “This is another brand setback as it looks like it’s been copied rather than a whole new brand identity created. This may potentially create copyright issues and a further headache for Meghan and her team,” he explained.

Online reactions were swift, with some branding the rebrand “cringeworthy” and “desperate.” One user wrote, “She is no longer rational and in panic mode, trying anything. Hanging on by her fingernails.” Another labeled the logo “completely plagiarized.”

Meghan has yet to respond to the criticism, but if trademark conflicts arise, As Ever could face legal challenges before fully launching. The controversy adds to the mounting struggles surrounding the Sussexes’ independent business and branding efforts.