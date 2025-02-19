Meghan Markle ‘Enraged’ Over Comparisons to Kate Middleton Amid Charity Work

Meghan Markle is reportedly frustrated over the stark contrast in public reactions to her and Kate Middleton’s charitable efforts. According to Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex felt “bitter” after her recent work with wildfire victims in California was met with criticism, while Kate received widespread praise for her visit to Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

Meghan faced backlash after being labeled a “disaster tourist” for volunteering at World Central Kitchen with Prince Harry. Additionally, her video recounting how she reached out to Adam Levine to help a fire victim find a Billie Eilish t-shirt sparked accusations of “name-dropping”.

Meanwhile, Kate’s compassionate engagement at the hospice was widely lauded, deepening Meghan’s frustration. The insider claimed, “Meghan has noticed how millions of royal watchers fawn over Kate’s every move—without giving her work much attention.”

The report also noted that Meghan’s irritation has grown after receiving harsh criticism in both the UK and the US. Following Donald Trump’s recent public remark calling her “terrible,” the insider said, “It really stings that the criticism is just as harsh in America these days as it is in Britain.”

Despite stepping away from royal life, the ongoing comparisons between Meghan and Kate continue to fuel tensions, highlighting the stark divide in public perception of the two duchesses.