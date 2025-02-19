Major step for Gwadar as Pakistan submits Tajikistan-Gwadar water project plan to China

ISLAMABAD: The government has finalised the feasibility study for an ambitious water supply project aimed at providing water to the port city of Gwadar from Tajikistan, and submitted it to China, President Asif Ali Zardari announced on Wednesday.

The project, supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and submitted for review by the Chinese government, is expected to address Gwadar’s long-standing water scarcity issues and support its growing population and development needs.

The announcement was made during the closing session of the International Conference on ‘Regional Connectivity & Pakistan: Emerging Opportunities’, organized by the Pakistan-China Institute at Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Zardari acknowledged the complexity of the project’s water supply route but reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

For years, Gwadar has suffered from severe water shortages, with its limited water resources struggling to meet the demands of an expanding population and rapid infrastructural development.

Pakistan, in collaboration with China, has been working on multiple initiatives to address this crisis, including the recent inauguration of a desalination plant in Gwadar.

In June 2023, Pakistan and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation in water conservation, watershed planning, flood control, drought relief, and environmental protection. The water project from Tajikistan now marks a significant step forward in securing sustainable water resources for the strategic port city.

President Zardari underscored Pakistan’s strategic importance as a “natural trade corridor,” linking China, Central Asia, and the Middle East. He highlighted Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as crucial drivers of regional trade and economic integration.

The feasibility study’s submission to China signals a growing commitment to regional cooperation, with the UAE also playing a key role in supporting the initiative. Ahmed Jarwan Al Mohammed, President of the UAE-based Global Council of Tolerance and Peace, praised Pakistan’s efforts in strengthening regional ties, emphasizing the importance of fostering tolerance, education, and business collaboration.

As Gwadar continues to evolve into a key commercial and trade hub under CPEC, ensuring a stable and sufficient water supply remains a critical priority. The finalized feasibility study for the Tajikistan-Gwadar water project is seen as a vital solution that could reshape the city’s future, offering relief to residents and bolstering industrial growth.

With China’s potential involvement in implementing the project and the UAE’s support, Pakistan aims to transform Gwadar into a fully equipped, sustainable economic zone, securing its place as a key player in regional connectivity and development.