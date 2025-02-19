Entertainment

Lewis Hamilton Gives His First Interview As a Ferrari F1 Driver | Watch

By Abidoon Nadeem

In a landmark moment for Formula 1, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has officially joined Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 season. In his inaugural interview with the team, Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about this new chapter in his illustrious career.

Hamilton described the transition to Ferrari as a “dream come true,” highlighting the team’s rich history and the passionate support of the Tifosi. He emphasized his commitment to contributing to Ferrari’s legacy and working collaboratively with the team to achieve success on the track.

When discussing his goals for the upcoming season, Hamilton stated that he is focused on securing victories and adding to both his and Ferrari’s championship tallies. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the team’s capabilities and the performance potential of the new SF-25 car.

Hamilton also touched upon his relationship with his new teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., noting that he looks forward to building a strong partnership and pushing each other to elevate the team’s performance.

This interview marks the beginning of an exciting era for both Lewis Hamilton and Scuderia Ferrari, with fans eagerly anticipating the impact of this high-profile collaboration in the forthcoming Formula 1 season.

Previous article
Tom Brady Surprises Son Benjamin with Diamond-Covered Watch Before Super Bowl Appearance
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan’s Son Paris Celebrates Major Milestone with Girlfriend

Paris Brosnan, the 23-year-old son of Pierce Brosnan, celebrated a major life update with the opening night of his art exhibition “Rhythm and Reveries”...

A$AP Rocky’s Words To Jurors Following Acquittal Revealed

FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang as crackdown on human smuggling continues

Queen Camilla Hosts Star-Studded Buckingham Palace Reception for National Theatre

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.