Lewis Hamilton Gives His First Interview As a Ferrari F1 Driver | Watch

In a landmark moment for Formula 1, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has officially joined Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 season. In his inaugural interview with the team, Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about this new chapter in his illustrious career.

Hamilton described the transition to Ferrari as a “dream come true,” highlighting the team’s rich history and the passionate support of the Tifosi. He emphasized his commitment to contributing to Ferrari’s legacy and working collaboratively with the team to achieve success on the track.

When discussing his goals for the upcoming season, Hamilton stated that he is focused on securing victories and adding to both his and Ferrari’s championship tallies. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the team’s capabilities and the performance potential of the new SF-25 car.

Hamilton also touched upon his relationship with his new teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., noting that he looks forward to building a strong partnership and pushing each other to elevate the team’s performance.

This interview marks the beginning of an exciting era for both Lewis Hamilton and Scuderia Ferrari, with fans eagerly anticipating the impact of this high-profile collaboration in the forthcoming Formula 1 season.