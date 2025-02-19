King Charles Talks About Cancer Recovery Amid Health Challenges

King Charles III spoke about his ongoing chemotherapy treatment during a key meeting at Buckingham Palace, where he honored members of the entertainment industry with MBEs. Among the recipients was Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, who recently battled breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy.

Dowden shared details of her conversation with the King, revealing that they discussed the impact of chemotherapy on the body. “We spoke about my recovery from chemotherapy and the impact of chemotherapy on my body,” she told Express.

The Princess of Wales, who also announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024, is currently in remission, while King Charles continues his treatment. The monarch’s engagement in the discussion highlighted his personal experience with the disease.

Meanwhile, concerns about his health persist. Life coach Julie Leonard advised the King to pace himself, warning that his demanding royal schedule could impact his recovery. Despite undergoing treatment, Charles has remained active in public duties, recently confirming plans for an official visit to Italy.