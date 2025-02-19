Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her New Relationship Status After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is ready to move forward and embrace new opportunities following her divorce from Ben Affleck. The Unstoppable actress, 54, is reportedly immersing herself in the Hollywood social scene and enjoying the recognition for her recent film roles.
A source told In Touch that Lopez is making the most of awards season, saying, “She’s back out there mixing in the Hollywood scene and plans to be front and center for the rest of awards season.” With Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman earning praise, the insider revealed that Lopez is feeling “reinvigorated” both professionally and personally.
While dating isn’t her primary focus, Lopez is open to the possibility of romance. “She’s getting dressed up to possibly attract a new lover—it adds a thrill and is giving her motivation to look extra sexy,” the source explained.
Following her 2024 divorce from Affleck, Lopez is determined to move on. “She says she’s done moping around and crying over her divorce. She wants to have fun again,” the insider added. While she sees herself falling in love again, for now, she is embracing her independence and enjoying this new chapter in her life.