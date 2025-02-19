Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her New Relationship Status After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is ready to move forward and embrace new opportunities following her divorce from Ben Affleck. The Unstoppable actress, 54, is reportedly immersing herself in the Hollywood social scene and enjoying the recognition for her recent film roles.

A source told In Touch that Lopez is making the most of awards season, saying, “She’s back out there mixing in the Hollywood scene and plans to be front and center for the rest of awards season.” With Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman earning praise, the insider revealed that Lopez is feeling “reinvigorated” both professionally and personally.