Islamabad and Riyadh form joint committee to boost media collaborations

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to establish a joint committee to promote collaboration in media production, including films, songs, and documentaries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media, Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari, on the sidelines of the Saudi Media Forum.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the need for greater cooperation in media sectors, particularly through journalist exchange programs and specialized training. They also discussed ways to counter fake news and propaganda, stressing the importance of reliable information dissemination.

Minister Tarar congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful organization of the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum and highlighted the strengthening relationship between the two nations, which he said was evolving into an economic partnership. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Saudi Arabia, describing the Kingdom as a “second home” to Pakistan.

Praising Saudi leadership, Tarar said that under the guidance of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia had made historic progress under Vision 2030, transforming itself into a global economic and trade hub.

He further stressed that increased collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would not only enhance media and cultural exchanges but also contribute to regional peace and stability.

The Saudi Media Minister reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan across all sectors, particularly in the fields of information and media.

He welcomed Pakistan’s interest in expanding joint media projects and expressed confidence that such initiatives would pave the way for stronger cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties.