Fighting childhood cancer

15th February marks International Childhood Cancer Day, a vital reminder that early detection and timely referral to Paediatric Oncology can mean the difference between life and death for many children battling cancer. In Pakistan, where approximately 8,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, the stakes are particularly high. As part of WHO’s Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), Pakistan has committed its efforts to increase survival rates to 60% by 2030. Despite the efforts, the reality remains stark: studies show that globally, only about 20% of children diagnosed with cancer in low- and middle-income countries survive this illness.

The challenge lies in the early detection of childhood cancers, which often goes unnoticed due to a lack of awareness among parents and medical practitioners. Symptoms can be vague and easily mistaken for common childhood illnesses. For instance, prolonged high fevers, a common symptom of Leukemia and Lymphomas — accounting for 31% and 20% of childhood cancers in Pakistan — are often dismissed until it’s too late.

Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach. Paediatricians must prioritise early screening and maintain a high index of suspicion for possible malignancies. Parental vigilance is equally important; educating families about the signs and symptoms of childhood cancers empowers them to seek timely medical advice.

The potential for change is significant. Studies show that with timely intervention, survival rates for childhood cancers can be remarkably high. Treatments such as Chemotherapy and Radiation have encouraging long-term survival rates, transforming cancer from a death sentence into a manageable illness. By promoting awareness about the types of cures and therapies available in Pakistan and the critical importance of early detection, we can foster an environment where timely treatment becomes the norm rather than the exception.

Raising awareness is a collective responsibility that includes paediatricians, general practitioners, and families. Paediatricians must lead the charge by engaging in community education programmes, ensuring that parents are informed about the warning signs of cancer. General practitioners must be equipped with the knowledge to recognise these symptoms and refer patients promptly to specialised care. For families, it is vital for parents to know that cures exist and that they are not alone.

Only through concentrated efforts and steadfast commitment can we ensure that every child with cancer has a fighting chance at a healthy, fulfilling life.

DR ZEHRA FADOO

AKU, KARACHI