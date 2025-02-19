FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang as crackdown on human smuggling continues

FAISALABAD: In a continued crackdown against human traffickers, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key member of the infamous Chinioti gang, which has been operating a large-scale network of fraudulent immigration schemes.

The suspect, identified as Zaheer Butt, was apprehended in Gujranwala during an operation led by the FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad. According to FIA officials, the gang lured victims with promises of illegal travel to Europe, collecting millions in payments before vanishing.

Preliminary investigations suggest the gang extorted over Rs. 40 million from at least 31 individuals, providing fake travel documents to unsuspecting victims. While the FIA has already arrested seven members of the group, three others remain at large. Authorities have formed special raiding teams to track them down using advanced technology.

Additionally, two of the gang’s operatives are believed to be running the scheme from abroad. The FIA is actively coordinating with Interpol to bring them to justice. Victims have come forward with detailed testimonies, exposing how they were misled and financially exploited.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating human trafficking networks and warned the public to be cautious of fraudulent immigration offers. The FIA is urging affected individuals to report such crimes as the investigation into the Chinioti gang continues.