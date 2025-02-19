Denise Richards Opens Up About Daughter Sami’s OnlyFans, Co-Parenting with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards is stepping back into the reality TV spotlight with her new Bravo show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, set to premiere on March 4. The show will feature the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum alongside her daughters Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13, in what she describes as “another crazy chapter” of her life.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Richards, 54, opened up about everything from parenting to co-parenting with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and her response to daughter Sami’s OnlyFans venture.

On Sami’s OnlyFans Career

Richards admitted she initially didn’t understand the platform when Sami, then 18, joined it to become financially independent. “I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn’t going to cut it,” Sami explained.

Richards said the backlash against her daughter made her re-evaluate OnlyFans. “When I saw that she was getting criticized for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted, it upset me as a mom and as a woman in business.” In response, Richards created her own OnlyFans account, later revealing it’s “quite lucrative.”

Sami, for her part, doesn’t mind. “I wish she’d waited a bit because she started it right after me, but it doesn’t bother me,” she said.

On Co-Parenting with Charlie Sheen

Richards also reflected on co-parenting with Sheen, 58, who has been sober since 2017. Their relationship, once publicly tumultuous, is now in a good place.

“He saw the trailer [for the show] and sent me such a wonderful, sweet, positive text,” Richards revealed. “I was actually really surprised. It meant a lot to me.”

Sheen’s third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, also appears on the show along with their 15-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max. Richards temporarily took in the twins in 2013 when Mueller lost custody due to substance abuse issues. “I’m grateful we were able to help them during that time,” she said.

Despite their past challenges, Richards insists Sheen is always welcome. “Charlie is always invited to holiday dinners. There’s always an open door, and that goes for Brooke and the boys as well. I want everyone to get along and be peaceful.”

On Raising Her Daughters

The show also highlights Richards’ relationship with her daughters, including Lola, who was recently baptized in the Christian church, and Eloise, whom Richards adopted as an infant.

Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, legally adopted Eloise in 2019 and fully embraces his role as a father. “It wasn’t even a decision. It just is. She’s a sweetheart. I love her. I think of her as my own,” he shared.

With Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress promises an honest look at her life. “We’re just trying to be ourselves because that’s how I’ve always approached reality—for better or worse.”