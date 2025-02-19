Britney Spears Sparks Controversy With Emotional ‘Abuse’ Message

Britney Spears has ignited debate with a cryptic Instagram post about emotional abuse, just days after rekindling her relationship with ex-felon Paul Soliz. The Toxic singer, 43, shared a video of herself in a white silk mini dress, black heels, and a lace shawl, applying lipstick while posing for the camera.

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Being ignored or silenced and never acknowledged is abuse. It can be worse than physical abuse… Serve it back.” Her message quickly sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering whether it was directed at someone specific.

According to Daily Mail, Spears recently reconciled with Soliz, spending Valentine’s Day together along with his children. The pair, who broke up seven months ago over concerns that Soliz was using her for fame, were seen driving around in a Mercedes G-Wagon—allegedly a gift from Spears—while stopping for a meal in Thousand Oaks, California.

Her personal life has been under heavy scrutiny since her 2023 split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. Meanwhile, she has also reconnected with attorney Mathew Rosengart, who played a key role in ending her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears has yet to clarify the intent behind her post, but it has reignited concerns over her well-being and the influences in her life.