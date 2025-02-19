Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s F1 Racing Drama Featurette Showcases Thrilling In-Car Filming | Watch

By Abidoon Nadeem

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for F1, the upcoming Formula One racing film directed by Joe Kosinski, has been released by Warner Bros., offering an exhilarating look at the intense filming process. The three-minute video showcases stunning practical race footage, revealing how the filmmakers used specialized cameras from Top Gun: Maverick to capture the high-speed action from inside the race cars.

The film, starring Brad Pitt as retired racing legend Sonny Hayes, follows his return to Formula One to mentor rookie driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. The latest featurette highlights how the production team embedded cameras directly into F1 cars, giving audiences a first-person experience of the sport’s breakneck intensity.

Kosinski, known for his work on Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick, explains in the clip that the goal was to make audiences “feel the speed” in an immersive way. The film features real-life F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, adding authenticity to the high-stakes racing drama.

Produced by Apple Studios and Warner Bros., F1 is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. With its groundbreaking cinematography and high-octane storytelling, the film promises to bring the thrill of Formula One to the big screen like never before.

Previous article
Blake Lively claims her children are ‘traumatized’ by Justin Baldoni legal battle
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Denise Richards Opens Up About Daughter Sami’s OnlyFans, Co-Parenting with Charlie...

Denise Richards is stepping back into the reality TV spotlight with her new Bravo show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, set to premiere...

Prince Harry Sends Offensive Message to King Charles with Parenting Decisions for Archie

Meghan Markle Follows First Instagram Account

Pierce Brosnan’s Son Paris Celebrates Major Milestone with Girlfriend

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.