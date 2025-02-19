Brad Pitt’s F1 Racing Drama Featurette Showcases Thrilling In-Car Filming | Watch

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for F1, the upcoming Formula One racing film directed by Joe Kosinski, has been released by Warner Bros., offering an exhilarating look at the intense filming process. The three-minute video showcases stunning practical race footage, revealing how the filmmakers used specialized cameras from Top Gun: Maverick to capture the high-speed action from inside the race cars.

The film, starring Brad Pitt as retired racing legend Sonny Hayes, follows his return to Formula One to mentor rookie driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. The latest featurette highlights how the production team embedded cameras directly into F1 cars, giving audiences a first-person experience of the sport’s breakneck intensity.

Kosinski, known for his work on Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick, explains in the clip that the goal was to make audiences “feel the speed” in an immersive way. The film features real-life F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, adding authenticity to the high-stakes racing drama.

Produced by Apple Studios and Warner Bros., F1 is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. With its groundbreaking cinematography and high-octane storytelling, the film promises to bring the thrill of Formula One to the big screen like never before.