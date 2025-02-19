Blake Lively claims her children are ‘traumatized’ by Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively has alleged that her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has deeply affected her four children, leaving them “traumatized.”

In an amended complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court, Lively claimed that James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Odin, 2, have been “emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.” The legal filing also stated that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has suffered “mentally, physically, and professionally” due to the turmoil.

The Gossip Girl star, 37, reportedly struggles with “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety” and sometimes finds it difficult to leave her home. The lawsuit also expands on allegations against Baldoni, claiming he made multiple women on set feel “uncomfortable.”

Baldoni, 41, previously sued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million, a move Lively’s legal team called “another chapter in the abuser playbook.” His attorney dismissed the claim as “preposterous.”

Reynolds has not publicly addressed the lawsuit but made a lighthearted comment during Saturday Night Live’s 50th-anniversary special. When asked how he was doing, he responded, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

Baldoni, who has two children with wife Emily Baldoni, has yet to comment on the latest allegations.