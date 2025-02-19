Entertainment

Blake Lively claims her children are ‘traumatized’ by Justin Baldoni legal battle

By Web Desk

Blake Lively has alleged that her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has deeply affected her four children, leaving them “traumatized.”

In an amended complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court, Lively claimed that James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Odin, 2, have been “emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.” The legal filing also stated that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has suffered “mentally, physically, and professionally” due to the turmoil.

The Gossip Girl star, 37, reportedly struggles with “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety” and sometimes finds it difficult to leave her home. The lawsuit also expands on allegations against Baldoni, claiming he made multiple women on set feel “uncomfortable.”

Baldoni, 41, previously sued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million, a move Lively’s legal team called “another chapter in the abuser playbook.” His attorney dismissed the claim as “preposterous.”

Reynolds has not publicly addressed the lawsuit but made a lighthearted comment during Saturday Night Live’s 50th-anniversary special. When asked how he was doing, he responded, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

Baldoni, who has two children with wife Emily Baldoni, has yet to comment on the latest allegations.

Previous article
Justin Bieber Sparks Speculation With Mass Instagram Unfollowing Spree
Next article
Brad Pitt’s F1 Racing Drama Featurette Showcases Thrilling In-Car Filming | Watch
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Vaccination access

We come across news reports almost on a daily basis about polio cases being reported from different parts of Pakistan. Despite all-out efforts of...

Fighting childhood cancer

Brad Pitt’s F1 Racing Drama Featurette Showcases Thrilling In-Car Filming | Watch

Justin Bieber Sparks Speculation With Mass Instagram Unfollowing Spree

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.