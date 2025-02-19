A$AP Rocky’s Words To Jurors Following Acquittal Revealed

Rapper A$AP Rocky celebrated his acquittal on Tuesday, leaping into the arms of his partner Rihanna after a Los Angeles jury found him not guilty on two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic handgun.

As the jurors exited the courtroom, the rapper shouted, “Thank y’all for saving my life.” Had the verdict gone the other way, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.

Rocky, 35, had been accused of firing two shots at former friend and fellow A$AP Mob member, A$AP Relli, during a 2021 altercation in Hollywood. Prosecutors argued that Relli suffered a minor injury, while Rocky’s defense maintained he had only fired a prop gun with blanks, calling Relli “a lying opportunist” seeking a payout.

The jury deliberated for just three hours before returning a unanimous not-guilty verdict, rejecting the prosecution’s case. His attorney, Joe Tacopina, noted, “He turned down a plea for almost no jail time because he was innocent.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, now looks ahead to a busy year, including headlining Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, co-chairing the Met Gala alongside LeBron James and Pharrell Williams, and starring in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest with Denzel Washington.

After leaving the courthouse, Rocky expressed gratitude, saying, “I’m thankful to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all.” Rihanna, who attended the trial with their two sons, quietly supported him throughout the proceedings.

Meanwhile, prosecutors maintained they pursued the case in the interest of justice. “Fame does not place anyone above the law,” said Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman.