US, Russian officials hold high-stakes peace talks without Ukraine

RIYADH: Top US and Russian diplomats met on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, aiming to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and explore ways to restore deteriorating relations between their countries.

This marks the first high-level meeting between the two nations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.

The discussions were held at Diriyah Palace in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, under the leadership of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The talks, which are part of an ongoing diplomatic push, are expected to address the war in Ukraine, with a focus on a potential ceasefire, and pave the way for future negotiations, including a potential summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A significant aspect of the meeting is that no Ukrainian officials were present. This has raised concerns among Kyiv and its European allies, who have been vocal about not being sidelined in the peace process. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a statement, made it clear that his country would not accept any outcome from the talks unless Kyiv is directly involved in the process.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the primary objective of the meeting was to “restore the entire range of U.S.-Russian relations” and to discuss broader security concerns, beyond Ukraine.

However, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted that while Ukraine was not part of the talks, any meaningful peace negotiations must include the country.

This meeting follows a recent series of diplomatic efforts by US President Trump, including phone calls with both Putin and Zelenskyy last week, in which he urged them to end the fighting.

In the wake of those conversations, the US and Russia are now taking steps to explore diplomatic avenues for de-escalation and stability in the region.

The talks have drawn attention to Saudi Arabia’s growing role in global diplomacy, especially given its neutral stance and diplomatic ties with both Russia and the US.

The kingdom has also been involved in other high-profile diplomatic negotiations, including the recent prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is positioning his country as a key player in efforts to resolve global conflicts.

While the focus of the talks remains on Ukraine, experts also expect that a wide range of international security issues, including nuclear concerns and economic relations, will be discussed.

In a statement, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, underscored the importance of US-Russia cooperation, saying, “Good U.S.-Russia relations are vital for addressing global challenges and resolving conflicts.”

The meeting also comes at a time when the war in Ukraine has shown little sign of ending. Russian forces continue to launch attacks, with reports of drones striking Ukrainian civilian targets overnight.

The Ukrainian military stated that Russian troops launched 176 drones at Ukraine, most of which were either destroyed or disabled. Nonetheless, some drones did cause civilian casualties, highlighting the ongoing dangers of the conflict.

While the talks in Riyadh represent a breakthrough in US-Russia diplomacy, the absence of direct Ukrainian involvement in the discussions has left many European leaders concerned about the direction of the peace process.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had spoken to both Trump and Zelenskyy, reaffirmed his commitment to a lasting peace, but emphasized that any agreement must involve Ukraine and ensure the country’s security.